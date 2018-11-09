Kobs start Rugby Premiership title chase at Dam Waters

2018-19 Rugby Premiership

Opening Day Fixture | Saturday, November 10

Walukuba vs. Pirates

Rams vs. Mongers

Warriors vs. Rhinos

Hippos vs. Kobs

Buffaloes vs. Heathens

After an underwhelming campaign last season, Kobs will settle for nothing but silverware.

And after lifting the Uganda Cup a couple of weeks ago, Fred Mudoola’s charges will be looking to continue righting the wrongs from last season when the premiership kicks off.

The side will kick off the national league season with a trip to Jinja where they will take on Hippos at Dam Waters.

Kobs’ last trip to the Eastern city was in the first game of the Uganda Cup, and as expected they defeated Walukuba Barbarians 71-10.

Even without the services of Joseph Aredo who was selected to captain the Uganda Sevens team at the Safari 7s in Nairobi this weekend, Kobs will find little resistance from the Hippos.

In the other games, new look Heathens play Toyota Buffaloes at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. The two sides will not be at full strength with some of their players part of Uganda’s team to play at Safari Sevens.

Buffaloes will be without Stephen Alul, Innocent Gwoktho, Levis Ocen, Ivan Otema, Ali Hayder and Wilfred Seguya while Kevin Kermundu, Dalton Kato and Paul Epilo will not feature for Heathens for the same reason.

Buffaloes won both meetings last season but having lost eight starters to their opponents and it will be difficult for the side to beat Heathens who want to start their season on a high.

Defending champions Black Pirates will also be in Jinja to face newly promoted Walukuba Babarians and that game can also go one way. Pirates will not have some of their starters as Isaac Massa, Raymond Emanzi, Haruna Muhammad and Desire Ayera but Bob Musinguzi has squad depth to get the job done.

Rams will don their new kit as they host Plascon Mongers at the Graveyard in Makerere while Rhinos will take on Warriors in the first Legends derby.