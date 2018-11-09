Midfielder Achema crosses to another Kenya Premier League club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Former Uganda U-23 midfielder Robert “Roberto Robe” Achema has been loaned from Tusker to Awendo based Sony Sugar in the Kenya Premier League.

Achema who had joined “The Brewers” 11 months ago on a two year employment contract from Western Stima F.C was accorded the lease to seek greener pastures in a bid to get more playing time.

His initial tenure at Sony Sugar Football Club is six months with a possibility of extension owing to performance.

Achema kicked off his career at Entebbe based Real Stars Academy then under coach Paul “latest” Nkata.

He was signed at Sports Club Villa, transferred to BUL and later Sadolin Paints (now playing in the FUFA Big League as Kansai Plascon).

He then crossed boarders to Western Stima in mid 2017.

Sony Sugar also acquired two other players Tom Adwar (Nakamatt) as well as Ben Mwamlangala (Chemelil).

The duo signed two years contracts each.

Sony Sugar ironically will kick off the season against Tusker FC on Saturday 8th December 2018.

A number of Ugandans ply their trade in the Kenya Premier League.