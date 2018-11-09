Personal glory is not on mind, says Al Ahly’s Carteron

CelebGossip

Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron says he is not eyeing personal glory in the Caf Champions League ahead of the final against Esperance.

Carteron’s side lead 3-1 from the first leg and will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat by a two goal margin in Tunisia on Friday.

The French man will join an elite list of coaches who have won the African club title with different clubs if Al Ahly wins it.

“I’m not thinking of personal glory now,” he told Cafonline. “What’s important is to win the trophy for Al Ahly,” he added.

It was my priority when I came here and one step is yet to be completed.

Only two coaches, Egyptian Mahmoud El Gohary who won the trophy with Cairo giants Al Ahly (1982) and Zamalek (1993), and Argentine Oscar Fullone did so with Cote d’Ivoire’s ASEC Memosas (1998) and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca (1999) have achieved the feat.