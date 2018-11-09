Professional golfer Wanzala wins 2018 Chairman’s cup

Afrisafe Chairman’s Golf Cup (Professionals):

Winner : Fred Wanzala ( 68 Gross )

: Fred Wanzala ( ) 1 st Runners up : Deo Akope ( 70 Gross )

: Deo Akope ( ) 2nd Runners up: David Kamulindwa (71 Gross)

Fred Wanzala won the professional category of the 2018 Afrisafe Entebbe Chairman Cup at the par 71 Lake Victoria Entebbe Golf Course.

The Lake Victoria Serena golf professional scored 3-under par 68 to topple the rest of 24 other participants in the day long championship.

Wanzala was two strokes better of second placed veteran professional golfer Deo Akope.

Fort Portal based on-form teenager David “Amooti” Kamulindwa was level par with 71 gross to make the cut in yet another tournament since turning professional.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Two golfers Vicent “Aarali” Byamukama and Ronald Rugumayo tied in fourth place with three-over par 74.

Five others completed the 10 ten golfers who made the treasured cut for the Shs 7M total kitty.

The five were; Richard Baguma, Abraham Ainamani, Phillip Kasozi, Emma Ogwang and Abbey Bagalana, all of whom scored 5-over par 76.

This was the first time that Entebbe based Professional Emma Ogwang made the cut since turning pro three months ago.

Missed cut:

A couple of professionals missed the cut. These were; Herman Mutawe (77), Joseph Mawejje (77), Saidi Mawa (78), Ian Odokonyero (78), Martin Ochaya (78), Dickson Lagoro (79), Emmanuel Opio Onito (79), Gerald Kabuye, Silver Opio (79), Brian Toolit (80), Godfrey Mande (80), George Olayo (80), Henry Lujja (80), Lugazi based Ronald Bukenya (80) and Fort Portal’s Lawrence Muhenda (81).

There will be two opportunities for holes in one on two par three holes 6 and 12 that will be rewarded by Jeep Grand Cherokee and Fiat fullback pick up estimated at $ 88,000 and 42,600 Euros for the successful golfers as revealed during the launch at Redstone House in Bugolobi.

Afrisafe Risk Consultants are the main sponsors of the championship that makes the 10th edition whose main event will be held on Saturday with the gross and subsidiary golfers in action at Entebbe before a colourful prize giving ceremony later in the evening.

Other partners as Uganda Breweries Limited, Marasa Africa and CBA Bank joined hands to make the event colourful.

Close to 220 golfers will swing off on Saturday for the day long event.

Final Leader Board (Gross Scores):

1 – Fred Wanzala (68)

2 – Deo Akope (70)

3 – David Kamulindwa (71)

T4 – Vincent Byamukama (74)

Ronald Rugumayo (74)

T6 – Richard Baguma (76)

Abraham Ainamani (76)

Phillip Kasozi (76)

Emma Ogwang (76)

Abbey Bagalana (76)

T11 – Herman Mutawe (77) – Missed Cut

Joseph Mawejje (77) – Missed Cut

T13 – Saidi Mawa (78) – Missed Cut

Ian Odokonyero (78) – Missed Cut

Martin Ochaya (78) – Missed Cut

T16 – Dickson Lagoro (79) – Missed Cut

Emmanuel Opio Onito (79) – Missed Cut

Gerald Kabuye – (79) Missed Cut

Silver Opio 79 – (Missed Cut)

T20 – Brian Toolit (80) – Missed Cut

Godfrey Mande (80) – Missed Cut

George Olayo (80) – Missed Cut

Henry Lujja (80) – Missed Cut

Ronald Bukenya (80) – Missed Cut

T25 – Lawrence Muhenda (81) – Missed Cut