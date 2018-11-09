Rams ready to rub shoulders with big boys

Saturday, November 10

Rams vs. Mongers – 4:00 pm, Makerere

When Rams take on Plascon Mongers on Saturday, November 10 at the Graveyard as the curtains rise on the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership season, the side will new motivation.

On Friday November 9, the side unveiled a new jersey and players ahead of the season kickoff at Velocity Bar and Grill in Kyanja.

The new kit comes in form of a sponsorship deal from Kampala MRI Centre sealed three months ago which included free MRI scans for players and a cash facilitation of 3.6 million shillings.

“This is a new season and we want to improve as a team. We will be pushing for the top two positions and we thank our sponsors for the facilitation,” head coach Richard Lumu said at the launch.

“We have been struggling with facilitation of players but now with this sponsorship I believe players will put in a lot. I expect a lot from these guys because the skill level is so high and if you look at the guys like Kinyera, Onono, Kavuma e expected them to bring the fire they have played with in high school,” the former Rugby Cranes star added.

Six new players have also been brought in to improve on the squad that has struggled at the bottom season in season out. They include; Emmanuel Kinyera, Emmanuel Onono, Alexandre Tibaijuka, Daniel Lubangakene, Jude Kakara and Ernest Timothy Kavuma.

“I think with the players that have been brought in we will challenge (the big sides). They are talented players that come in with special skills and with the quality that we have I think we will be able to challenge for the top five spots,” Rams skipper Emanuel Kibirige said.