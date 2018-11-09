Real Stars Awards: Striker Madondo, tactician Mwebaze win October 2018 accolades

Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards:

October 2018 Winners:

Player : Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S)

: Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) Coach : Asaph Mwebaze (Onduparaka FC)

: Asaph Mwebaze (Onduparaka FC) Fan: Veronica “Vero” Nambi (KCCA FC fan)

Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club striker Joel Madondo, Onduparaka FC head coach Asaph Mwebaze and KCCA FC female cheer leader won the inaugural edition of the Real Stars sports awards for the month of October.

Both Madondo and Mwebaze each earned a plaque and Shs 500,000 during a colorful function held at Executive Suites, Bugolobi in Kampala.

Nambi was rewarded by nights for two at the same suites.

Madondo had a sparkling month of October scoring twice against SC Villa and Vipers during the Uganda Premier League.

He beat Vipers’ midfielder Moses Waiswa and Onduparaka left winger Viane Ssekajugo.

Onduparaka’s head coach Mwebaze pipped KCCA’s Mike Hilary Mutebi and Vipers’ Mexician Javier Martinez Espinoza to claim the coaches’ accolade.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency, headed by Executive Director Isaac Mukasa, a sports journalist.

In attendance during the ceremony were two former Uganda Cranes Internationals Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja and Andrew Mwesigwa, other partners from Jude Color Solutions represented by Dora, Madrian Nabbantazi, Henry Zzimbe, David Lugolobi as well as the Chairman of Elfirsan Group Limited, Muhammed Khalif, among others.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S chairperson Diana Nyango also graced the event.

The awards will be held monthly with intentions of spreading to the other games, other than football.

What they said:

Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S)

I am very happy. I did not expect this but I am proud. This award motivates me to work even harder because I know there is a bright future for me ahead. I also want to thank the organizers and my teammates at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club.

Asaph Mwebaze (head coach, Onduparaka Football Club):

I feel elated and humbled for this award. I thank the organizing team for realizing the work that we do. I do appreciate the other coaches and the clubs in the Uganda Premier League without whom there would not be any competition. I say kudos to my club Onduparaka F.C. I do hope that this award will inspire me to bigger things ahead

Veronica Nambi (KCCA FC Cheer Leader):

I am very happy to have been picked out of the many for this accolade. This recognition will drive me an extra mile to further supporting my club, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club

Muhammed Khalif, Chairman of Elfirsan Group Limited:

The Heart of every society are the youths. I want to help out the youths through sports promotion and helping them secure jobs outside Uganda. We want to recognize talent. There is a hope that we shall expand to the other sports as volleyball, rugby and others.

Andrew Mwesigwa (Uganda Cranes Legend):

Such awards are meant to inspire people as well as reward sportsmen for the sweat toiled. There is transparency and accountability.

Jackson Mayanja (Uganda Cranes Legend):

Football brings many people together and we are here for a reason. Awards are meant to uplift the spirit of people they are intended for. We want to restore the trend set from the past. Now days, money is playing the game than the game itself. There is need to unearth new talents.

