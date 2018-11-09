Tito Okello: Scorer of controversial goal feels sorry for banned referees

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Footballer Tito Okello is one of those sincere and hardworking souls one will ever encounter.

The Vipers Sports Club forward hails from a sincere back ground as well, Acholi.

At the moment, Okello is in the spot light for the right and wrong reasons.

Scorer of that controversial volleyed goal for Vipers against Express during the one all draw ay Muteesa II Wankulukuku which the day’s referees allowed to stand, Okello was 100 percent right – sportingly.

The dread-locked dark and skinny forward with grinning facial appeal has admitted, he is extremely delighted and sad in equal measure.

Okello is happy for having scored his first ever goal at Vipers Sports Club in the Uganda Premier league.

But again, the former BUL, African Lyon, KCCA and Benfica De Macau center forward is sad that his goal precipitated the banning of the three match officials in charge of the ill fated game.

I am happy that I finally scored my first official goal at Vipers Sports Club. Always, my first goal at any club is hard to come by. But when I get it, the rest is history. On a sad note, I feel sad for the referees who were banned because of my goal.

Okello, in a clear off-side position, chest controlled a Tadeo Lwanga headed ball but turning to volley home past goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga as Vipers equalized.

As Express FC players bitterly complained to the match referee Ronaldie Kirangwa and his second assistant Samuel Kakembo, there were also protests from the Red Eagles technical bench and red coloured terraces as well.

The referees’ decision remained firm and the goal stood as the two bitter rivals shared the spoils.

In the aftermath, Express FC management led by their vocal chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka officially lodged in a complaint to the football governing body, FUFA.

Within hours, FUFA, on advise of the referees’ standing committee wedged lengthy bans to second assistant Kakembo and the center referee Kirangwa with 5 and 3 years respectively.

The first assistant Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, who was less involved in the aforementioned incident smiled home with 60 months ban whilst the fourth official William “Engineer” Oloya escape scot free.

To Okello, the goal gives him the rhythm and confidence ahead of the domestic local action and most importantly, the forth coming CAF Champions league.

I want to keep playing for the team with assists and scoring as well. This is the right time and I will keep working hard as an individual. I have personal targets and ambitions that I work to accomplish.

Vipers is currently second on the log behind KCCA. Both clubs have 15 points but KCCA has a better goal difference.

The Venoms take a 10 day’s rest and will be in action on Wednesday, 21st November 2018 against new boys on the UPL podium Paidha Black Angels at the newly laid St Mary’s Stadium artificial grass in Kitende.