Esperance stun Al Ahly to claim title Caf Champions League crown

Result

Esperance 3-0 Al Ahly (Esperance win 4-3 on aggregate)

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Esperance claimed their third Caf Champions League crown after overturning a two goal deficit with a sounding 3-0 win over Al Ahly at Stade Rades, Tunisia.

Saad Bguir scored twice on the historical night before Anice Badri also got on the score sheet in a dominant performance by the Tunisian side.

The hosts were in high gear from the start but had to be patient till the 45th minute to take a lead when Bguir struck from close range into the far corner.

The midfielder who only started the game because of suspension to Frank Inkom doubled the ‘Blood and Gold’ lead with his second on the evening nine minutes after restart.

The crowd couldn’t stop cheering the hosts on as they fully controlled the game and Badri put the icing on the cake with a goal three minutes to time to all but end the contest.

It was the first time since 2011 for the Tunisian giants to win the Caf Champions League with their first coming in 1994.

They became only the third team to overturn a two goal deficit in the finals of the most lucrative club competition on the continent.

Esperance took home with 2.5 million dollars prize, and a place in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup next month in the United Arab Emirates.