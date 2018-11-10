Heathens take on depleted Buffaloes in season opener

2018-19 Rugby Premiership

Opening Day Fixture | Saturday, November 10

Walukuba vs. Pirates

Rams vs. Mongers

Warriors vs. Rhinos

Hippos vs. Kobs

Buffaloes vs. Heathens

Toyota Buffaloes beat Hima Cement Heathens in both premiership meetings last season, taking all the Kyadondo bragging rights.

Given their financial muscle and history, Heathens signed eight of Buffaloes starters from last season. It’s back to the rebuilding process for Buffaloes.

And when the two sides face off this evening in the season opener at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Heathen’s superiority will be on the show.

Buffaloes will be without their head coach Edgar Lemerigar who is overlooking the Emerging Uganda Sevens side at the Safari Sevens in Nairobi, Kenya. With him, Lemerigar took skipper Stephen Alul, Wilfred Seguya, Ivan Otema, Innocent Gwoktho, Levis Ocen and Ali Hayder.

With six players away coupled with off season departures, Buffaloes are depleted to say the least. It will be difficult for the side to put up a challenge against a side that is looking to right last season’s wrongs.

The two sides met in the Uganda Cup 3rd place playoff with Heathens running over Buffaloes, 36-08. It can only get worse.

Meanwhile, Heathens will also be without three of their acquisitions from Buffaloes. Kevin Kermundu, Dalton Kato and Paul Epilo are also part of the Sevens group in Kenya.

Others Fixtures

Defending champions Black Pirates will be in Jinja to face newly promoted Walukuba Babarians and that game can only go one way. Pirates will not have some of their starters as Isaac Massa, Raymond Emanzi, Haruna Muhammad and Desire Ayera but Bob Musinguzi has squad depth to get the job done.

Uganda Cup winners Kobs also head to Jinja to take on Hippos. Even without the services of Joseph Aredo who was selected to captain the Uganda Sevens team at the Safari 7s, Kobs will find little resistance from the Hippos.

Kobs’ last trip to the Eastern city was in their first game of the Uganda Cup, and as expected they defeated Walukuba Barbarians 71-10.

Rams will don their new kit as they host Plascon Mongers at the Graveyard in Makerere while Rhinos will take on Warriors in the first Legends derby.