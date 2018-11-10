Susan Muwonge gets closer to NRC title 

Susan Muwonge had a smoth drive on day one of Mbale Rally

Susan Muwonge and Edmond Kyeyune are just four stages away to clinching this year’s National Rally Championship.

The crew maintained a steady drive through day one of the season finale in Mbale and are currently in second behind rally leader Hassan Alwi.

Muwonge and Kyeyune are likely to be crowned champions if they complete Sunday’s leg.

“Day one was just perfect for us. We maintained the pace and the car is in perfect shape.

“We hope to maintain the pace tomorrow but very cautious. Only call high speeds were necessary,” said Edmond Kyeyune.

Muwonge remained the major title contender after her rival Ronald Sebuguzi dropped out of the NRC season finale in the first stage of the event.

A top five finish will assure her and Kyeyune of their second NRC title.

Meanwhile, Alwi leads the rally with 32 seconds ahead of Muwonge while Godfrey Lubega is trailing in third.

Four stages will be covered tomorrow before the actual event winners and NRC champions are announced.