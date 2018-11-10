Team Sebuguzi’s title chase ends with mechanical issues

Sebuguzi after a drive shaft ended his event in Mbale

Ronald Sebuguzi saw his dreams for a fourth NRC title shuttered with an early retirement in the season finale on Saturday in Mbale.

A broken drive shaft; 6 kms to the end of stage one buried any hopes for this year’s title.

“Its a disappointing end to the event we hoped we would win. But such is the nature of sports. We’ll take lots of positives from the season,” said Leon Ssenyange, Sebuguzi’s co driver

Sebuguzi and co-driver Leon Ssenyange only needed to finish ahead of Susan Muwonge to claim this year’s title.

Despite their DNF in Mbale, the crew still stands a slim chance for the title. But only if Susan Muwonge retires from the event.

Currently Hassan Alwi leads the event after stage three followed by Susan Muwonge and Omar Mayanja in third position.