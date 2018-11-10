Uganda Cranes kick-start training drills ahead of Cape Verde duel

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L)

Saturday, 17 th November

November Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 50,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

FUFA Media

Uganda Cranes on Friday kick-started training for the AFCON Cameroon 2019 group L qualifier against Cape Verde.

Eighteen players (both local and foreign based) reported for training at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

All the players were donned in the newly designed training kits by mafro as they went through the paces supervised by head coach Sebastien Desabre, his assistant Mathias Lule and goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba.

FUFA Media

Players in attendance:

Some of the local legion included KCCA players as Allan Kyambadde, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Denis Timothy Awany, Isaac Isinde (Kirinya JSSS FC), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Vianne Sekajugo (Onduparaka FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC), Daniel Serunkuuma (Vipers SC), Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa) and Yayo Lutimba (Vipers SC).

The foreign based players were led by assistant Captain Hassan Wasswa (Al Geish), Murushid Juuko (Simba FC), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba FC) and roving right back Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC).

FUFA Media

“We are here for business. We need a point to qualify but shall go for three points. We are aware of the strength for the Cape Verde team but as a team, we are doing the home work right to ensure qualification on a high note” Wasswa Mawanda noted.

Despite being suspended for the Cape Verde match, experienced winger Okwi was among those summoned to uplift the team members mentally.

Okwi has two cautions and is suspended for the match. He will however be utilized for international friendly match coming up against Nigeria Super Eagle on the 20th November 2018.

FUFA Media

Day two of non residential training is expected to kick off at 11 am on Saturday and more foreign based players as Denis Iguma will join the frey.

The team will enter residential camp on Monday, 13th November 2018.

Uganda only needs a point to seal the 2019 AFCON slot for the tournament that will be held in Cameroon come June next year.

Summoned Uganda Cranes team