USA defeat Cricket Cranes by 54 runs at Division 3 Qualifiers in Oman

USA 252-6, 50 overs (Monank Patel 107, Hayden Walsh 47; Henry Ssenyondo 2-44)

Uganda 198-9, 50 overs (Arnold Otwani 52, Deusdedit Muhumuza 43; Timil Patel 3-28

Cricket Cranes

The Cricket Cranes were dealt a terrible blow at the ICC World Cricket League Division 3 Qualifiers by the USA who defeated them by 54 runs.

Uganda failed to follow up their Game 1 win over Denmark making it hard for themselves in the race to finish among the top 2. If the Ugandans had picked up a win against USA, they would be have two wins same as the hosts Oman.

Today’s loss means that the game against neighbours Kenya on Tuesday is so important as another loss would make it hard for the Cricket Cranes to finish among the top two.

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and chose to field a decision that was not backed up by the bowlers as the Americans seemed comfortable with the medium pace of Riaz Shah, Deus Muhumuza, Charles Waiswa and Dinesh Nakrani with Hassun Bilal still failing to trouble the batsmen despite his pace.

Monak Patel (107) scored a match winning century and anchored the innings for his side. He carried the burden of scoring runs for his team losing his wicket in the 47th over with most of the job done. The Americans posted a commanding 252 for a loss of six wickets.

The Cricket Cranes started the chase in brisk mood with the captain Roger Mukasa taking the game to the Americans but he couldn’t lead from the front falling for 15 runs with only 20 runs on board. His opening partner Arnold Otwani (52) followed up his half century against Denmark but there was no happy ending this time.

And with 6 wickets down and score at 122, the Cricket Cranes had given up the chase but in a tournament where the difference could be margin loss they worked their way to 198 for 9 with Deus Muhumuza (43) unbeaten.

The loss halts the progress of the team momentarily but the Cricket Cranes are still contention to finish among the top 2. They will need to defeat a wounded Kenya on Tuesday to stay in touch with pace setters Oman.

The team will get a much needed 2 day rest before they take on Kenya on Tuesday.