Al Ahly’s Youssef reveals why they lost to Esperance

Image from the Eperance vs Al Ahly game in Tunisia

Al Ahly assistant coach Mohamed Youssef has finally revealed the reason for stunning 3-0 loss to Esperance in the Caf Champions League finals on Friday.

The 8-time champions were favourites to clinch a ninth crown after leading 3-1 in the first leg but found themselves on the losing side in a comfortable game for the Tunisian side.

“Congratulations for Esperance,” Youssef is quoted by Ahram. “It was a bad luck for Ahly. We hoped to deliver better performance but what happened is possible amid the pre-match circumstances and atmosphere,” Youssef added.

“We met difficult circumstances during our 72 hours-stay in Tunisia before the match and the atmosphere was totally far from football. The latest incident was the assault on our bus and injuring one of our players by a thrown stone as we were obliged to exclude him from the match.

Despite the abysmal performance on the day, Youssef saluted his players for giving their best on the night.

“I salute Ahly players as they tried to do their best during this difficult atmosphere. We played a balanced first half but the first goal embarrassed us besides the injury of Mohamed Hany and the suspension of Walid Azzaro.

For the second year in succession, Al Ahly missed out on extending their legacy on continental football as they also lost the final in 2017 to Wydad Casablanca.