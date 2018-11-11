Espinoza planning for El Merriekh downfall

Caf Champions League Preliminary Round

November 27-28, 2018 (First leg)

El Merriekh Vs Vipers – Khartoum

Vipers coach Espinoza addressing the media at Kitende

Vipers SC coach Javier Martinez Espinoza is already looking forward to the Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Sudan’s El Merriekh.

The two sides face off in the last week of November in Khartoum before the Venoms host the return leg at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende a week later.

“It’s important that we finally know the results of the draw,” he said. “We are positive and looking forward to the game and working hard to get past this stage,” he added.

“The target is a decent result away in Sudan and we are preparing the boys and the whole team to physically and mentally strong for the game.

Asked whether he knows a thing or two about the opponents, Espinoza who is in Africa for the first time admitted he doesn’t know anything but scouting on them has already started.

If Vipers get past the Sudan side, they will face either Gamtel (Gambia) or Club Sportif Constantinois (Algeria) in the pre-group stages round.