Kateregga breaks duck at Cape Town City

Allan Kateregga

Allan Kateregga opened his Cape Town City account with a first half goal as Benni McCarthy’s side won 3-1 at home to Leopards in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Ugandan international scored six minutes to half time to restore lead for Cape Town City after Mwape Musonda had cancelled out Ayanda Patosi opener for the hosts.

Patosi opened the scores just ten minutes into the first half before Musonda equalised for Leopards.

Kateregga then scored in the 39th minute and then Siphelele Mthembu made points safe in the 85th minute to earn McCarthy’s side their third win of the campaign.

It lifts Cape Town City to 8th on the 16-team log with 13 points while Black Leopards are third from the table base with 9 points from eleven games.

It was Kateregga’s last game for the club before flying to Kampala ahead of Uganda Cranes 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cape Verde.

On the same weekend in South Africa, Denis Onyango and Godfrey Walusimbi’s Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs settled for a point off Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.