More foreign based players join Uganda Cranes training prior to Cape Verde match

Kuwait based Dennis Iguma (left) in training with the rest of Uganda Cranes players at Lugogo on Saturday (Photo: FUFA Media)

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L)

Saturday, 17th November

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 50,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

As the Uganda Cranes goes ahead with the preparations for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against Cape Verde, more foreign based players continue to report for training to join the rest of the others.

The training started on Friday and has continued over the weekend.

On Saturday, utility player Denis Iguma of Kuwait club Kazma and TP Mazembe left back Joseph Ochaya were part of the morning training session at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Iguma, one special player comfortable at most playing positions on the field of play (plays all positions in defence and midfield) expressed delight upon joining training.



All the players are in good shape and we are all prepared to take on Cape Verde. We are yearning to represent our country in next years’ AFCON , so we are going to do the possible Right back, central defender cum midfielder Dennis Iguma of Kazma Sports Club in Kuwait

Uganda’s Denis Iguma takes on Egypt’s Tarek Hamed

Iguma, for starters has been part of the Uganda Cranes team for a long time.

Head coach Sebastian Desabre, his assistant Mathias Lule, goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba and trainer Gerome D’Antonio were all busy with the players for the two hour session.

Part of the players already in training is Simba Sports Club prodigal son Emmanuel Arnold Okwi who is suspended having picked up two cautions.

The team will enter residential camp on Monday ahead of the Saturday clash.

Team captain Denis Onyango as well as the other players yet to report are all expected to be in camp latest Tuesday.

Uganda only needs a point from the remaining two matches (at home against Cape Verde and away to Tanzania) to seal the 2019 AFCON slot for the tournament that will be held in Cameroon come June next year.

All the summoned Uganda Cranes team:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Yayo Kato Lutimba (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA F.C, Uganda), Bernard “Scholes” Muwanga (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja S.S, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC)

Creative Midfielders: Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda),

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Dan “Muzeyi” Sserunkuma (Vipers SC, Uganda), Vianne Sekajugo (Onduparaka F.C, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)