Sedakasi smiles to the 10th Entebbe Chairman’s Golf Cup victory with 4 clubs

Christopher Sedakasi (left) receives the overall prize from Kwame Ejalu (Chairman Afrisafe)

Christopher Sedakasi won the 2018 Afrisafe Entebbe Chairman’s Golf cup championship held at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf club course on Saturday.

The handicap 23 golfer was the best of the over 200 participants at the day long championship (played only with four clubs) that was marking 10 years since inception in 2008.

Sedakasi scored 21 points on the opening front of the course and subsequently 20 points on the back end.

The victor, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports spoke of his game and thoughts after;



I realized I could make it when my caddie revealed to me that I had 21 points after hole number 9. Now, I knew that coming to the final 9 holes, I could better the scores. Otherwise, It was a great tournament and I thank the rest of the golfers who took part and special recognition to all sponsors who made the event colourful. My four clubs were the driver, putter, pitching wedge and seven iron Christopher Sedakasi, overall winner of the 2018 Entebbe Chairman’s Cup

The Entebbe Club chairman Tuwemanzi (third from left) cuts the cake with partners to celebrate 10 years

Other groups per performers:

The exceling golfers in the different handicap groups were rewarded accordingly.

Handicap 6 golfer Morris Ongwech scored 16 and 22 points on the front and back nine course respectively for a total of 38 stableford points to win group A (handicap 0-9) men gender.

Samuel Kato (handicap 3) and Gilbert Kiiza (handicap 9) followed closely with 36 and 35 points respectively.

Samuel Kato (left) shows off his prize as the first runners up in group A men.

Johnson Niwamanya (handicap 12) championed group B with 40 Stableford points.

He was a point better of Enock Mugisha and three points ahead of Collins Nuwagira.

In group C, Fred Kasumba playing off handicap 19 toppled the rest with 40 stableford points, ahead of Nathan Mubiru (38) and Allan Mutabazi, also 38 who settled for second and third places respectively.

Bridget Basiima championed group A ladies with 36 stableford points ahead of Irene Nakalembe and Wendy “Onduparaka” Angudeyo with 35 and 32 points respectively.

Sponsor’s lovely swing: CBA’s Anthony Ndegwa with a powerful drive

The different golfers pose before tee-off during the 2018 Entebbe Chairman’s cup

Rita Akot Apell (35 stableford points) won group B. Handicap 32 lady golfer Anya Arken returned 34 stableford points for second place whilst Pamela W. Tumusiime (handicap 24) scored 32 stableford points for second place.

Side Bets:

Mehta golfer club member Joel Basaline was the longest hitter on hole 18 while Bridget Basiima was the longest hitting lady on the same hole.

The interesting nearest to the pin contest on hole 10 that had one of the two unclaimed cars staked was won by Entebbe club home bred lady golfer Irene Nakalembe as Marvin Kagoro smiled home with the men accolade.

The Fiat full back pick up and Jeep Grand Cherokee remained unclaimed

Robert Ejugu, with 9 stableford points was rewarded with the piga mingi gong.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf club pro Fred Wanzala playedthree-under 68 to win the professional catergory that had 25 professionals engage in only 18 holes action for the Shs 7M kitty.

The main event was held on Saturday with a field of over 200 golfers in the various groups who were to a dinner and rewarded with varying prizes during a colourful official prize giving ceremony.

Afrisafe were the headline sponsors, like the case has been for the past 10 years.

They were will be joined by other partners as Uganda Breweries Limited, Marasa Africa and CBA Bank to make the event a complete success.

King Saha during his brief performance for the guests

Vinka thrilled the guests at the famous 19th hole experience

King Saha and Vinka entertained the golfers and other guests at the ever interesting 19th hole gallery.

Top Performers:

