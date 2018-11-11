Susan Muwonge seals NRC title despite late scare

2018 NRC champions Edmond Kyeyune and Susan Muwonge

Susan Muwonge and Edmond Kyeyune are the 2018 national rally champions.

The crew sealed the title with victory in the season finale in Mbale on Sunday.

Muwonge and Kyeyune showed their desire for the title with an impressive pace and time on day one. They finished the opening leg 32 seconds behind Hassan Alwi after being gifted the chance with title rival Ronald Sebuguzi’s exit.

Muwonge went neck and neck with Hassan Alwi. The two exchanged stage wins throughout.

Susan Muwonge won her second NRC title

However a puncture in the final stage of the event was the only blemish on what was a remarkable weekend.

Muwonge who had finished second was elevated to first place after Hassan Alwi was handed a 10 minute penalty for deviating. Alwi would drop to third.

“I can say God has always been with us since the year started. We managed to finish each event this season.

“We had a challenge with the puncture in the last stage, lost some time but we managed to get back on road and finish the event,” said an excited Susan Muwonge.

Susan Muwonge during the Super Special at Mbale Municipal Stadium

“We are really greatful for winning the championship thanks to my team. I always hope for the best in whatever I do. And I ensure to work towards the best,” she added.

It was Muwonge and Kyeyune’s maiden victory of the season.

Hassan Alwi finished third in Mbale

Kepher Walubi ended the season with a second position in Mbale followed by earlier event leader Hassan Alwi.

Godfrey Lubega was equally on a mission for a podium finish but only to settle for fourth followed by Fred Busulwa.

Godfrey Lubega

Yasin Nasser settled for sixth overall with Godfrey Aine and Abdul Kateete in seventh and eighth respectively.

Kenya’s Khaled Umar and Ashiraf Ahmed sealed the top ten in ninth and tenth respectively.