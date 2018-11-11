Ugandan footballers stranded in Zambia

L-R: Yasin Gabis Mugabi, Benjamin Ochan and Yakubu Ramathan

Yasin Mugabi and Ramathan Yakubu Rama are reportedly stranded in Zambia after their club Lusaka Dynamos confiscated their passports.

According to reliable sources, the two players are also demanding eight months arrears in salaries.

The Zambia Super League ended a couple of weeks ago but the club doesn’t want the players to return to Uganda citing they may not return due to arrears.

It’s reported that a one Francis Bwalya has threatened them to keep silent on the matter.

Mugabi joined the club at the start of last season and he has been a main stay in goal for the side.

The club formerly had Ugandans Joseph Ochaya and striker Herman Wasswa on their books but the former spent months in Uganda citing non-payment while its reported the latter left with the owing him arrears.

Ochaya has since joined DR Congo and African giants TP Mazembe while Wasswa is now at Maroons FC.