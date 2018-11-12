2018 AWCON: Host nation Ghana release tournament squad

Africa Women Cup of Nations Ghana 2018:

Nov 17 – Dec 1, 2018

In Ghana

Ghana Black Queens celebrate a goal in the previous game

Ghana Black Queens head coach Bashir Hayford released the final squad for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Philicity Asuako and Grace Asantewaa, who were in Ghana’s team for the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup have been handed call ups into the senior team’s squad for the upcoming tournament.

The team also includes experienced goalkeepers Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi and Nana Ama Asantewaa.

Also, Samira Suleman, Priscilla Okyere, Alice Kusi and Elizabeth Addo among others make the final 21 man team.

Ghana will face Algeria in the Group A opener at the Accra stadium before taking on Mali and Cameroon in subsequent group matches.

Nigeria, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia are in Group and will their games in Cape Coast.

The CECAFA region is proudly represented by Kenya who are in group B alongside the defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

Group A constitutes of hosts Ghana, Algeria as well as two West African entities Mali and Cameroon.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France.

Nigeria are the defending champions.

Ghana Black Queens Final squad:

Goalkeepers: Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa

Outfield players:

Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman, Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam, Alice Kusi

Center Referees:

Suaivis Irantuga (Burundi) – 29 Years

Viana Letticia (Eswatini) – 30 Years

Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia) – 37 Years

Juliet Appiah (Ghana) – 29 Years

Carolyne Wanjala (Kenya) – 30 Years

Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet (Mauritius) – 33 Years

Karboubi Bouchra (Morocco) – 30 Years

Patience Madu Ndidi (Nigeria) – 30 Years

Fatou Thioune (Senegal) – 32 Years

Vincentia Amedome Enyonam (Togo) – 36 Years

Dorsaf Ganouati (Tunisia) – 33 Years

Gladys Lengwe (Zambia) – 39 Years

Assistant Referees:

Josiane Mbakop Nfongan (Cameroon) – 31 Years

Denis Kassonoux Akoua (Cote D’Ivoire) – 29 Years

Mona Mahmoud Atallah (Egypt) – 35 Years

Mary Njoroge (Kenya) – 30 Years

Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi) – 34 Years

Victoire Queency (Mauritius) – 28 Years

Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) – 33 Years

Agatha Mimisen Iyorhe (Nigeria) – 31 Years

Cisse Adia (Senegal) – 31 Years

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) – 29 Years

Groups: