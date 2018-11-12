2018 AWCON: Host nation Ghana release tournament squad

Africa Women Cup of Nations Ghana 2018:
- Nov 17 – Dec 1, 2018
- In Ghana
Ghana Black Queens head coach Bashir Hayford released the final squad for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
Philicity Asuako and Grace Asantewaa, who were in Ghana’s team for the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup have been handed call ups into the senior team’s squad for the upcoming tournament.
The team also includes experienced goalkeepers Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi and Nana Ama Asantewaa.
Also, Samira Suleman, Priscilla Okyere, Alice Kusi and Elizabeth Addo among others make the final 21 man team.
Ghana will face Algeria in the Group A opener at the Accra stadium before taking on Mali and Cameroon in subsequent group matches.
Nigeria, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia are in Group and will their games in Cape Coast.
The CECAFA region is proudly represented by Kenya who are in group B alongside the defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.
Group A constitutes of hosts Ghana, Algeria as well as two West African entities Mali and Cameroon.
The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France.
Nigeria are the defending champions.
Ghana Black Queens Final squad:
Goalkeepers: Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa
Outfield players:
Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman, Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam, Alice Kusi
Center Referees:
- Suaivis Irantuga (Burundi) – 29 Years
- Viana Letticia (Eswatini) – 30 Years
- Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia) – 37 Years
- Juliet Appiah (Ghana) – 29 Years
- Carolyne Wanjala (Kenya) – 30 Years
- Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet (Mauritius) – 33 Years
- Karboubi Bouchra (Morocco) – 30 Years
- Patience Madu Ndidi (Nigeria) – 30 Years
- Fatou Thioune (Senegal) – 32 Years
- Vincentia Amedome Enyonam (Togo) – 36 Years
- Dorsaf Ganouati (Tunisia) – 33 Years
- Gladys Lengwe (Zambia) – 39 Years
Assistant Referees:
- Josiane Mbakop Nfongan (Cameroon) – 31 Years
- Denis Kassonoux Akoua (Cote D’Ivoire) – 29 Years
- Mona Mahmoud Atallah (Egypt) – 35 Years
- Mary Njoroge (Kenya) – 30 Years
- Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi) – 34 Years
- Victoire Queency (Mauritius) – 28 Years
- Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) – 33 Years
- Agatha Mimisen Iyorhe (Nigeria) – 31 Years
- Cisse Adia (Senegal) – 31 Years
- Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) – 29 Years
Groups:
- A: Ghana (Hosts), Algeria, Mali, Cameroon
- B: Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya