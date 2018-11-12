AFCON U-23 Qualifiers: Uganda Kobs camp at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru

AFCON U-23 Qualifiers:

Uganda Kobs Vs South Sudan U-23

Wednesday, 14th November 2018

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 P.M)

Uganda Kobs team that lost 2-1 to Buganda region select at Bukalasa (Photo: FUFA Media)

The Uganda national U-23 team (Uganda Kobs) headed to the FUFA Technical center, Njeru for the residential camp to intensify training ahead of their first leg clash with South Sudan this Wednesday at Lugogo in Kampala.

This followed four days of non-residential training at Lugogo that culminated into a test training match with the senior team (Uganda Cranes).

The Uganda Cranes won 2-0 with goals coming from Tanzanian based Simba Sports Club forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Onduparaka left footed winger Viane Ssekajugo.

L-R: Charles Ayiekho, Sebastien Desabre, Wasswa Bbosa and Sadick Wassa talk to the U-23 players on Sunday after the training match (Photo: FUFA Media)

The team is officially headed by Sebastien Desabre but since he is busy with the senior team ahead of Saturday’s AFCON 2019 group L qualifier with West Africans Cape Verde, Charles Ayiekoh Lukula was called in to volunteer alongside Wasswa Bbosa.

The final 23-man team that is now camped at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru has three goalkeepers as KCCA’s Tom Ikara, Proline’s Saidi Keni and Express Football Club’s Mathias Muwanga.

There are eight defenders and midfielders apiece and four forwards including Australian based Trevor Ssemakula who features at Weerebie City Stars Football club.

Allan Okello in action against South Sudan during the U-20

KCCA’s Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Duncan Sseninde (Vipers) and URA’s Shafiq Kagimu are some of the experienced offensive midfielders on the team.

Uganda Kobs will face their counterparts from South Sudan in the first of the two-legged qualifiers to be played on 14th November (Lugogo).

The return leg will be played on Tuesday, 20th November 2018.

Julius Poloto dribbles the ball during the Kobs – Cranes friendly training match at Lugogo on Sunday. (Photo: FUFA Media)

Uganda U-23 Final 23 Man team:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara (KCCA FC, Uganda), Saidi Keni (Proline FC, Uganda), Mathias Muwanga (Express FC, Uganda)

Right back: Ronald Kigongo (URA FC, Uganda), Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC, Uganda),

Left back: Hassan Musana (KCCA FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Central defenders: Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline Fc, Uganda), Rashid Toha (Onduparaka FC), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers SC), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Lawrence Bukenya (KCCA FC, Uganda), Abel Michael Eturude (Onduparaka FC), Yaya Mahad Kakooza (Tooro United FC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Julius Poloto (KCCA FC, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA FC, Uganda), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards: Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Junior Ssemujju (SC Villa, Uganda), Trevor Ssemakula (Weerebie City Stars FC, Australia)