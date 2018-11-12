Bright Stars’ Birikwalira eager for more spirited display

Bright Stars Football Club left winger Dan Birikwalira has expressed the urge and desire for a more spirited display for the rest of the season.

Dan Birikwalira shields the ball away from a Ndejje University opponent

On loan from reigning champions Vipers Sports Club, the diminutive left footed player has been one of the revelations for the new season thus far at his new home base.

Birikwalira recently scored his first goal at the club during their 3-0 victory away to debutants Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions in Luweero district.

Incidentally, this goal, coming off his weaker right foot was the first in the five years that the diminutive albeit talented player has played in the top tier league.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Birikwalira reveals he is even hungrier for more better performances.



First and foremost, I am glad and excited for having scored first ever Uganda Premier League in the first years that I have played top flight football. It is a big honour and more humbling that it was a classic goal. This gives me the courage, confidence and hope of working more harder for the rest of the season. I thank the rest of my teammates for the warm embrace I was accorded since joining Bright Stars Football Club Bright Stars’ left winger Dan Birikwalira, on loan from Vipers Sports Club

Dan Birikwalira protects the ball from a Ndejje University opponent

Birikwalira had weeks ago suffered a serious set back when he lost two of his teeth during a physical duel against Onduparaka in the goal-less duel at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

In a quick twist of events, Birikwalira recovered swiftly and reported for training days later.

Subsequently, he was named on the match squad that locked horns with Kirinya-Jinja S.S, a game that he started and contributed immensely during their 4-1 home win against such a stubborn entity.

Birikwalira (second from right) celebrates his goal against Ndejje University

His coach, Fred Kajoba is enthused by the work ethic, character and his team work spirit



Dan (Birikwalira) is a special player to our team. He has just joined us but within a very short time, he has proved that he is a dependable player who understands and loves the game. He is such an hardworking player full of passion and loves to play for the team with the rest of the teammates. Fred Kajoba, head coach Bright Stars Football Club

In fact, Kajoba suggests Birikwalira is ensured on a permanent basis from Vipers Sports Club;



He is a wonderful player who can fit in any of the 16 Uganda Premier League clubs. Vipers did not know how and when to use them and I would suggest we acquire him on a permanent basis. Bright Stars head coach Fred Kajoba speaks of Dan Birikwalira

Dan Birikwalira gets ready to delivery a corner kick in Bright Stars match

Bright Stars host Express this Tuesday at their Champions Stadium fortress this Tuesday, 13th November 2018.