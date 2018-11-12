Bright Stars Vs Express: Rejuvenated Eagles seek to overcome Stars

Tuesday November 13

Bright Stars Vs Express – Champions stadium, Mwererwe 4.30pm

Action from Express Vs Bright Stars last season

Express FC’s resurgence face arguably their sternest test of the season so far when they visit shinning Bright Stars at Champions stadium, Mwererwe.

The Red Eagles have turned around their campaign winning three of their last five games since a loss to Mbarara City on match day two.

Since that defeat, Kefa Kisala’s side have scored nine goals and conceded a paltry three in the process.

Tony Odur celebrates his goal against Police. He is suspended for the game against Bright Stars

Against Bright Stars, they however face a side that has lost just once in seven league games and have scored 13 goals, the most in the league at the stage.

The Players

Nelson Senkatuka remains the main man for the hosts but in Mahad Kisekka and Kokas Opejo, they have able match winners in the team along with the experienced Daniel Birikwalira on the left.

Express come into the game minus suspended Tony Odur (three yellow cards) but will rely on forward Eric Kambale and midfielders Michael Birungi and Ibrahim Kayiwa for goals.

Bright Stars celebrate one of their goals at Ndejje

Key Stats

The previous ten meetings have produced five wins- 2 for Bright Stars and 3 for the six time champions.

Express FC have only picked one away win against Bright Stars and that was in March last year

There have been four goalless draws in the last ten league meetings

Both sides have an opportunity to move top of the league with victories but Express must win with at least a two goal margin.

Bright Stars are 3rd on the table with 14 points, one adrift of joint leaders KCCA and Vipers while Express are fifth with 12 points.