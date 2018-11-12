Desabre names the final pool of Uganda Cranes players for residential camp

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

Saturday, 17th November 2018

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: Shs 15,000 (Ordinary), Shs 40,000 (VIP) & Shs 150,000 (VIP)

Uganda Cranes players in limbering session at Lugogo (Photo: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre named the final team of 25 players that will commence residential training on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Kabira Country Club in Bukoto, Kampala.

The final team was confirmed after the training match withthe national U-23 team (Uganda Kobs) played on Sunday at Lugogo.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre named teh final team for residential camp (Photo: FUFA Media)

The senior team won 2-0 with Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Viane Ssekajugo on target in the second stanza of the well contested duel.

All the usual suspects (senior players) are on the team including Simba Sports Club forward Okwi who is suspended for the Cape Verde match.

The national team enters residential camp on Monday to intensify preparations and further help in the team bonding process.

Some of the omitted locally based players include; KCCA defender Phillbert Obenchan, Vipers left back Yayo Kato Lutimba, SC Villa captain Ambrose Kirya, Onduparaka left footed attacker Viane Ssekajugo and Vipers’ captain Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma.

Uganda Cranes team that started against the U-23 side (Kobs). They won 2-0 in the training match (Photo: FUFA Media)

The national team will switch to the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole turf starting Monday evening till Friday’s last training session.

Full Team for Residential camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Back: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)