Katwe United Beat Kisugu to Remain Top Of KRL Table

Katwe United XI against Kisugu United

Reigning Kampala Region Football Champions, Katwe United on edged Kisugu United FC 2-1 in an entertaining game played at Katwe Playground to remain top of the log.

On a chilly afternoon that had rains falling, both teams started with a high tempo game with either seeking to take an early lead.

But it was until the 40th minute that a deadlock was broken when Katwe United forward Nicolas Ssendiisa grabbed the opener after he intercepted a clearance from Kisugu defence to slot home.

The goal prompted the visitors to intensify the search for a leveller and got the reward in the 79th minute, a goal that silenced the passionate home crowd that braved the afternoon rains.

With almost everyone thinking of a stalemate, Ssendiisa won it with five minutes to the clock to complete his brace as the ‘Tulibanyiivu’ registered yet another victory.

Hassan Mubiru (left) being handed with the Katwe United team jersey by the director Hon. Allan Ssewanyana

Coach Hassan Mubiru was delighted with the hard fought victory and congratulated Kisugu for giving his side a very good game.

“It has not been easy,” he said. “Kisugu played well but my boys were spot on,” he added.

“Both teams have played well, but the best team has taken the day. Am happy we have got the three points today as well.

The win means Katwe United have now managed to win all their three games in the campaign and up next will be an away tie against Nansana FC.