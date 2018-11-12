Kirinya-Jinja S.S striker Madondo motivated by the Real Stars sports monthly award

Joel Madondo celebrates one of his two goals against Vipers

Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards:

October 2018 Winners:

Player : Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S)

: Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) Coach : Asaph Mwebaze (Onduparaka FC)

: Asaph Mwebaze (Onduparaka FC) Fan: Veronica “Vero” Nambi (KCCA FC fan)

Madondo dribbles in the match against Vipers. He scored a brace in the game

Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club striker Joel Madondo feels euphoric after claiming the inaugural player’s real stars sports month of October accolade.



I am very happy to have won the real stars month of October award. It motivates me to work even harder. Special credit to the rest of my teammates at Kirinya-Jinja S.S because football is a team sport. I am so excited and I thank the organizers for initiating this idea. Uganda U-23 and Kirinya-Jinja S.S striker Joel Madondo

Madondo (shirt 11) joins the other Kirinya Jinja SS players to congratulate Nelson Mandela (42) after scoring against Nyamityobora ([Photo: John Batanudde)

Madondo was handed over a plaque and Shs 500,000 during a colorful function held at Executive Suites, Bugolobi in Kampala last week.

In the same vein, Onduparaka FC head coach Asaph Mwebaze and KCCA FC female cheer leader Veronica “Vero” Nambi were also rewarded with the coach of the month and fan respectively.

All the three winners of the inaugural real stars sports awards with the organizers

Like Madondo, Mwebaze got a plaque and cash worth Shs 500,000 whilst Nambi was rewarded by nights for two at the Executive suites in Bugolobi.

During the month of October, Madondo scored twice apiece against SC Villa and Vipers in the Uganda Premier League to take his personal tally in the top flight to six goals in as many games.

He beat Vipers’ midfielder Moses Waiswa and Onduparaka left winger Viane Ssekajugo to win the gong.

For his exploits in the month, Madondo earned a summon to the Uganda U-23 team (Kobs) preparing for the AFCON U-23 qualifier against South Sudan.



I feel elated for my summon to the Uganda U-23 team. I will keep focused and composed to serve with one heart. Joel Madondo speaks about his summon to the Uganda U-23 team

Onduparaka’s head coach Mwebaze was preferred ahead of KCCA’s Mike Hilary Mutebi and Vipers’ Mexician Javier Martinez Espinoza to claim the coaches’ accolade.

Joel Madondo

Joel Madondo battles for the ball against Nyamityobora

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency, headed by Executive Director Isaac Mukasa, a sports journalist in partnership with other journalists, Jude Color solutions and Elfirsan Group Limited whose chairman is Muhammed Khalif.