Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Maroons: Depleted hosts seek first home win

Tuesday November 13

Kirinya Jinja SS Vs Maroons – The Mighty Arena, Jinja 4.30pm

Herman Wasswa

Kirinya Jinja SS coach Charles Ayiekoh has called upon his charges to beat Maroons and earn their first home win of the season.

The Students returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Nyamityobora at Wankulukuku last week and victory over the Prison warders will no doubt instil confidence back in the Ayiekoh’s boys.

“It’s a tough game against a side with belief after that win over giants Onduparaka,” said Ayiekoh. “But we are motivated to pick our first home win and we shall work towards that,” he added.

The hosts have drawn twice and lost once at home and head into the game without injured skippers George Kasonko and Godfrey Akol as well as national team players Joel Madondo (Kobs) and Isaac Isinde (Cranes).

“I trust the available players to do the job though we must be clinical and also defend absolutely well.

The visitors will rely on form Rashid Agau and Solomon Walusimbi for inspiration.