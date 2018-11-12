Mbarara City Vs Bul: The Lions target top stop on maiden Kakyeeka game

Tuesday November 13

Mbarara City Vs Bul – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 4.30pm

BUL players celebrate

Mbarara City will host Bul in their first season game at the refurbished Kakyeeka stadium eager to get on top of the log with maximum points.

The Ankole Lions have hosted their three games so far at Kavumba Recreation Ground scooping maximum points and maintaining that at Kakyeeka will be as important for the fans.

They come into the game on the back of an emphatic 3-1 win away to Paidha Black Angels that put them on 14 points, one behind joint leaders KCCA and Vipers.

Bul, who have also had a fine start to the season head into the game on the back of a goalless draw at home to URA and seek to win to climb up the log.

Paul Mucureezi, Ivan Eyam and Steven Kabuye will be the players tasked with breaking down the visitors’ defence that is devoid of injured Musa Malunda and Musa Walangalira.

Star striker Hamis Tibita is also out for Bul but Daniel Shabena, Villa Oromchan and Douglas Owori will look for goals as Bul seek to get their first ever win off Mbarara City on the third attempt.