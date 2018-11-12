Promising Warriors bare their teeth to Rhinos

Warriors 23-07 Rhinos

Walukuba Barbarians 09-50 Black Pirates

Jinja Hippos 00-54 Kobs

Mongers 19-00 Rams

Buffaloes 09-34 Heathens

Dusupay Warriors

Uganda’s Rugby faithful have been waiting a long time for rejuvenated Warriors and finally the side is back, or so it seems.

With a new coach, Kevin Makmot, taking charge of his first premiership game, Warriors chose the perfect evening (and opponent) to produce a compelling display to secure the victory they required to set the 2018-19 campaign rolling.

By the end there was no need to refer this particular the Legends Derby contest to a particular tweet. Warriors ran in two converted tries in the second half to follow three first half penalties.

“It’s a good boost for the boys,” Makmot says of the win. “Majority of the team is young and beating a top two team from last season gives them confidence,” he adds.

Half back Richard Kinyai opened the scoring with a penalty but Rhinos responded almost immediately. With Makmot’s charges playing a fast kick and chase game, David Otwi collected from a charge down and raced to the try line to put Rhinos ahead.

Warriors then scored two penalties for a 9-7 lead at halftime.

The second half belonged to athletic Warriors whose fast kick and chase game eventually broke down the Rhinos. Among those who enjoyed their evening was winger Allan Omoding, who ran in the two second half tries that ultimately, delivered the result for everyone at Warriors to cherish.

“Top four is our realistic target and I think it’s achievable. I think we can even go as high as top two if we keep improving and get better which we will,” Makmot optimistically says.

The Rhinos, having been defeated in their opening game, already have it all to do to stay in contention for top places. With defending champion next up for them, it doesn’t get tougher.

Pirates, Kobs reign supreme in Jinja

Defending champions Black Pirates ran in eight tries against newcomers Walukuba Barbarians in the 50-9 win at the Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium.

Kelvin Balagadde (2), Richard Odokere, David Busingye, Didi Ruhweza, Dennis Etuket, Baron Kasozi, and Timothy Mutesasira all crossed for Pirates.

At Dam Waters, Josiah Sempeke, Isaac Mwesigwa, Daniel Ortega and Mark Semakula debuted for Kobs in the 54-00 beat down of Jinja Hippos. Ortega, Kasito, Kimono, Seruwagi and Brian Asaba all crossed for the Uganda Cup winners.

Meanwhile, Heathens shook off Buffaloes’ first half scare in a less heated Kyadondo derby winning 34-9.

Aziz Karim’s first half penalty gave Buffaloes the lead at the break but Gerald Sewankambo, Michael Wokorach (2), Romano Ogwal and Bishop Onen crossed to hand Heathens a bonus-point victory.

Entebbe Mongers beat Rams 19-00 at Makerere.