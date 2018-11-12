Rally fraternity donates to Bududa landslide victims 

The rally fraternity put all rally excitement aside and got involved in some off track activities donating an assortment of items to the victims of landslides that struck the people of Bududa in Eastern Uganda.

Last month, the landslides claimed lives of over 40 people as well as displacing hundreds.

“Since Mosac club was organising the Elgon rally in Mbale, I thought we could work together and give back to the community. We zeroed on Bududa victims who where going through a difficult situation after the slides.

“Luckily enough the fraternity heard my call and donated a number basic needs which made our corporates social responsibility a success,” said Kees Kagolo, the president of the Eastern Motor Club who cordinated the activity.

Items such as food, cloths, mattresses, blankets among others were handed to over 200 victims at the district offices in Bududa.

Bringing the fraternity together for the common good was also the intended purpose of the contribution.

“Basically the purposes was to stand together as rally fraternity to give back to unfortunate people in areas where we take our events. In this case Budada couldn’t be excluded.



“We always go to such places for fun yet some people could be going through a difficult situation. We have to portray out a different picture as rally fraternity.

“I am so grateful to all those who contributed towards this cause,” he added.

Kepher Walubi, Susan Muwonge, Omar Mayanja, Christakis Fitidis, Yasin Nasser, Musa Kabega, Kuku Ranjit and many other competitors contributed to the cause.



