Shot in the arm: Black Pirates gets Shs.50m sponsorship

Stanbic Bank’s Sonia Karamagi (L) and Black Pirates Chairman Edmond Owor (R) display the clubs new home jersey

Black Pirates set the ball rolling for the 2018-19 season with victory over Walukuba Barbarians on Saturday. It was also the last time the club donned their old jersey, labelled with “Buzzi” in the middle.

On Monday, November 12 the National Rugby Premiership defending champions unveiled a new partner on board and a new jersey during a press briefing at Little Ritz.

This followed signing of a three-year sponsorship deal with Stanbic Bank, worthy 50 million Uganda shillings a season.

“I can not express how proud we are to sponsor the Black Pirates. We have seen this team grow through the ranks, this team has been on the rise since 2015,” Stanbic Bank Senior Marketing Manager, Sonia Karamagi said at the presser.

The partnership runs from September 2018 to September 2021 and the money is going towards meeting the running costs of the team like allowances, medical, utilities and some of it towards the support of those that are still in school.

“We have committed 50 million Uganda shillings and the sponsorship is going to run for three years. Our support goes towards uplifting the youth and we know that the average age of the players is 24 years,” she added.

Pirates Chairman Edmond Owor the partnership can only take them higher following last season’s success.

“Our trajectory over the past four years has been nothing short of phenomenal culminating in winning the 2017-18 league, and a clean sweep of all available local honors.

“This sponsorship from Stanbic will go a long way in ensuring our performance continues to shine in leaps and bounds,” Owor said.

In their next league game, Pirates will take on Rhinos on Friday, November 16 at Legends.