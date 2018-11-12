Uganda Cranes defeat U-23 side in test training match

Uganda Cranes’ striker Patrick Henry Kaddu shields the ball away from Kobs’ Hassan Musana

Training Match:

Uganda Cranes 2-0 Uganda Kobs (U-23 team)

Uganda Cranes concluded the three days of non-residential training with a test training match played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

The senior team edged the national U-23 side (Uganda Kobs) 2-0 in a confidence building encounter where a couple of locally based players were tested out.

Second half substitutes Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and a late goal from Viane Ssekajugo won the day for the national side.

Okwi scored five minutes into the second stanza and Ssekajugo netted a last minute gasp goal.

Okwi had replaced Patrick Henry Kaddu at the start of the second half while Onduparaka left footed winger Ssekajugo had come on for Allan Kyambadde.

After the game the national team head coach Sebastien Desabre named the final 25 man team that starts residential camp on Monday.

A bulk of locally based players were left out. These included KCCA’s Philbert Obenchan, Ambrose Kirya, Yayo Kato Lutimba, Viane Ssekajugo and Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma.

Julius Poloto dribbles the ball away from Ambrose Kirya. Kirya was laid off after the game

Tadeo Lwanga dribbles as Shafik Kagimu gets closer

In the same vein, the national U-23 team was trimmed to the final 23 players who enter residential camp at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

Team Line ups:

Uganda Cranes XI:

Nicholas Sebwato (G.K), Phillbert Obenchan, Yayo Kato Lutimba, Timothy Denis Awany, Isaac Isinde, Tadeo Lwanga, Ambrose Kirya, Moses Waiswa, Allan Kyambadde, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Sadam Ibrahim Juma

Saidi Keni (G.K), Musitafa Mujjuzi, Hassan Musana, Mustapha Kizza, Patrick Henry Mbowa, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Lawrence Bukenya, Joel Madondo, Mahad Yaya

Substitution for Uganda Cranes

Emmanuel Okwi replaced Patrick Henry Kaddu

Viane Ssekajugo replaced Allan Kyambadde

Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma replaced Moses Waiswa.

Uganda Kobs 2nd half team:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Rashid Toha, Geofrey Wasswa, Dissan Galiwango, Abel Eturude, Joseph Ssemujju, Nicholas Kagaba, Allan Kayiwa, Trevor Ssemakula, Steven Desse Mukwala