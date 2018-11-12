UPL calls of URA, Police match

URA midfielder Shafik Kagimu is part of the U23 side that will face South Sudan on Wednesday

The Uganda Premier League secretariat has called off the match between URA and Police on request of the former.

In a communication signed by the league CEO, Bernard Bainamani, the match has been postponed in accordance to article 26 of the competition rules.

If a club has three (3) or more players in thenational team, the fixture involving such a club may be called off three (3)days before and three (3) days after the national team engagement if it is tobe played in Uganda.

URA has written confirming they won’t play the match minus their players Shafik Kagimu, Dickson Kigongo and Paul Mbowa who are with the Uganda U23 team, the Kobs.

They take on South Sudan on Wednesday November 14 at StarTimes Lugogo in the U23 Afcon qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the other fixtures involving Bright Stars Vs Express, Kirinya Vs Maroons and Bul away to Mbarara City will go on as scheduled.