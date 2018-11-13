Kirinya Jinja SS continue search for home win

Kirinya Jinja SS players congratulate Nelson Mandela (42) after scoring against Nyamityobora

Results

Kirinya Jinja SS 0-0 Maroons FC

Kirinya Jinja SS wait for a home win this season has been stretched after drawing goalless with Maroons at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Tuesday.

In a highly contested game, the two teams were eager to pick all successive victories for the first time this season.

The hosts were the better side overall and forced some good saves from the visiting custodian but with no breakthrough.

Charles Ayiekho’s side who missed the services of Isaac Isinde (Uganda Cranes) and Joel Madondo (Uganda Kobs) have now failed to win a home game on four occasions.

They have drawn three times and lost once and are 10th on the log with as many points while Maroons, unbeaten in the last three games are now 11th with 6 points.