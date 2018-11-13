Mucureezi sends Mbarara City top

Result

Mbarara City 1-0 Bul

Paul Mucureezi scored the winner against Bul at Kakyeeka

Paul Mucureezi strike was enough as Mbarara City saw off visitors Bul at Kakyeeka to climb top of the Uganda Premier League log.

The former KCCA forward scored in the 30th minute on his first game at Kakyeeka to earn the side a fifth win in eight games.

Just like Bul, Mbarara City came into the game aware that a win may put them on top as long as Bright Stars, who drew 1-1 with Express didn’t pick maximum points.

The win means the Ankole Lions have collected maximum points in four home games so far and thus keep their perfect home record unscathed.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s charges will stay on top of the log for at least until November 20 when KCCA hosts Nyamityobora.

Bul FC are now 5th on the 16-team log with 14 points just two adrift of Mbarara City.