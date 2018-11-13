Preview: Uganda Kobs eye early advantage over South Sudan | AFCON U-23 Qualifiers

Uganda Kobs team

AFCON U-23 Qualifiers

Saturday, 14 th November 2018

November 2018 Uganda U-23 (Kobs) Vs South Sudan U-23 – StarTimes Stadium, 4:00 pm

*Entry Fees: 5000 (Ordinary Tickets) & 20,000 (VIP)

Uganda U-23 national team (The Kobs) take on their counter parts from South Sudan in an AFCON U-23 first round qualification match in the heart of the Ugandan capital, Kampala on Wednesday, 14th November 2018.

The match shall be at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo.

Team News

The Uganda U-23 side has been training for at least a week under coaches Sebastien Desabre, Wasswa Bbosa, Charles Ayiekoh Lukula and Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach).

Uganda U-23 technical team members talk to the players at Lugogo (Photo: FUFA Media)

They lost the two friendly matches played, falling 2-1 to Buganda Select team at Bukalasa Agricultural playground in Luweero; and 2-0 to the senior Uganda team (Cranes) at Lugogo.

The team went to the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Monday for the residential camp and further bonding purposes.

As Desabre remained engaged with national team ahead of the Cape Verde duel in the AFCON 2019 Group L qualifier on Saturday, Bbosa, Ayiekoh and Wassa traveled to Njeru with the underage team.

The coaches are spoilt for choice with a wide range of players that give them options at each of the department – defence, midfield and attack.

One of the three goalkeepers available, Tom Ikara

Of the 23-man squad in camp, there are three goalkeepers to select which two will make the match day 18 man team.

Tom Ikara (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline) and Express’ Mathias Muwanga are the goalkeepers on the team.

There are two right backs in Ronald Kigongo (URA FC) and Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC).

The KCCA duo of Hassan Musana and Mustafa Kizza compete for the left back slot.

Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline Fc), towering defender Rashid Toha (Onduparaka FC), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers SC) and URA’s Paul Patrick Mbowa provide the options at central defence.

Lawrence Bukenya (KCCA FC), Abel Michael Eturude (Onduparaka FC) and Yaya Mahad Kakooza (Tooro United FC) are the defensive midfielders available for selection.

Shafiq Kagimu in action during a previous game against South Sudan

The offensive midfielders are; Julius Poloto (KCCA FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), David Owori (SC Villa) and Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde (Vipers SC).

Joel Madondo

The primary task for goals for the team will be vested unto on form Kirinya-Jinja S.S forward Joel Madondo, Vipers’ Steven Desse Mukwala, aJoseph Junior Ssemujju (SC Villa, Uganda), as well as Trevor Ssemakula of Weerebie City Stars Football club in Australia.

We have to utilize the early advantage when we face South Sudan at Lugogo. The players are fit and ready for the task before them Volunteer coach, Uganda U-23, Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

Key Player:

Allan Okello

A graduate from the U-20 national team (Hippos), Allan Okello is one player on whom all the weight of the team lies.

Allan Okello dribbles the ball during the U-20 match with South Sudan

Okello is a quick passer of the ball and shoots at free will. He remains a team player whose value is immense to the team.

Besides the experience of playing in the CAF Champions League and at the COSAFA U-20 championship.

South Sudan

Little is virtually known of the South Sudanese U-23 team composition.

From the Skelton of the South Sudan U-20 team that fell in Kampala a couple of months ago, one can easily depict more or less the same side, tall and skilled players.

Like the Ugandans, the South Sudan U-23 team has had ample time of training in preparation for this particular.

The South Sudan team had earlier camped in Gulu to harness their final preparations before making the Kampala trip.

South Sudan U20 line-up against Uganda Hippos. May have graduated to the U-23 team

This tie is the first of the two-legged qualifier whose winner over the two legs will face Tunisia at the last hurdle of the qualification process.

The return leg will be played on Tuesday, 20th November 2018.

Uganda U-23 Final 23 Man team:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara (KCCA FC, Uganda), Saidi Keni (Proline FC, Uganda), Mathias Muwanga (Express FC, Uganda)

Right backs: Ronald Kigongo (URA FC, Uganda), Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Left backs: Hassan Musana (KCCA FC, Uganda), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Central defenders: Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline Fc, Uganda), Rashid Toha (Onduparaka FC), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers SC), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Lawrence Bukenya (KCCA FC, Uganda), Abel Michael Eturude (Onduparaka FC), Yaya Mahad Kakooza (Tooro United FC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Julius Poloto (KCCA FC, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA FC, Uganda), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards: Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Junior Ssemujju (SC Villa, Uganda), Trevor Ssemakula (Weerebie City Stars FC, Australia)