Uganda Cranes striker Shaban eager for more playing time at Raja Club Athletic in Morocco

Muhammed Shaban had an impressive debut at Raja Club Athletic. He eyes more minutes under his belt

Moroccan Premier League:



• Raja Club Athletic 2-0 Kawkab Athletic Club de Marrakech



Muhammed “Jagason Deldon” Shaban is a serial and deadly scorer.



With the customary off the shoulder runs from the defenders, Shaban can easily be noticed during a competitive game, more so when he finds the back of the net.



Over the weekend, the former Vipers Junior team, Onduparaka and KCCA striker earned his debut at Raja Club Athletic during the 2-0 win against Kawkab Marrakech at the Stade Mohamed V Casablanca during a Morocco premier league duel.



Badr Banoune (penalty) and Abdelilah Hafidi scored the goals for the Green Eagles who are coached by Juan Carlos Garrido.

Shaban featured for 74 minutes in the game, his first since the $ 130,000 transfer from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.



The Uganda Cranes center forward has since disclosed his ambitions at the club;



I am very happy to have played my first game at Raja Club Athletic. I want to keep working hard in the team and personal training sessions so that I play. Inshaalah, personally I feel I can make it easily to Europe from here. I just need to work extra hard so that when I am given the chance I do not disappoint. Shaban speaks of his debut at Raja Club Athletic

Shaban celebrates a goal at his former club, KCCA







Maximum points for Raja club Athletic secured a great improvement for the club to 10th place with eight points after four games.



Shaban has since won over a number of fans for his style of play and determination.



“Shaban is so important to this team now, the amount of mopping up he does is tremendous”. Faruku Pakistan as quoted by Baudron sports.



Acclimatization:



Shaban has admitted it took him a long time than expected to adjust to the weather, food and language during his first months in Morocco.





It has not been an easy ride. From the food, weather and language, I had challenges. For the language, since I can speak some Arabic, I have adjusted for the better. I am also getting used to the food, the people here and the weather. Life will be good and I have no excuses. Muhammed Shaban speaks about life in Morocco

He has good thoughts and the best wishes for the Uganda Cranes and Uganda Kobs ahead of the AFCON 2019 and AFCON U-23 qualifiers respectively.



First, I want to thank them for the good exercise they have been doing and also thank the technical team for preparing the team very well. Not forgetting the federation for the support they have given to the team. Me personally I am happy and I know Inshaalah we shall get the 3 points let’s just go all out for the three points. In the U-23 qualifiers, South Sudan might look easy but let us not undermine them because with football anything can happen but I know if we work hard we shall come back victorious I trust and believe that we shall do it Inshaalah. It is our time it’s our day it’s our moment let’s go cranes



Shaban Muhammed about the Uganda Cranes and Kobs up-coming matches

Muhammed Shaban gets past Egypt’s Mostafa Elzanary at the Arthur Davies Stadium during the COSAFA U-20 championship

Shaban has also revealed that he is working around the clock to return to the national team, Uganda Cranes and as well as move to Europe.