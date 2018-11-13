Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde: Who will replace the suspended Okwi?

Uganda Cranes Talisman Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is suspended for the clash against Cape Verde

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

Saturday, 17th November 2018

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: Shs 15,000 (Ordinary), Shs 40,000 (VIP) & Shs 150,000 (VIP)

On Saturday, 17th November 2018, the Uganda Cranes will face West African opposition, Cape Verde in a group L AFCON 2019 qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre together with the rest of his technical team have been plotting for the fall of the West Africans since Uganda’s 2-0 away win in Maseru over Lesotho last month.

At their disposal is a crop of committed souls that they will be backed up by hundreds of thousands of fans at the Namboole fortress.

Sadly, the Uganda Cranes team will miss the services of star winger -cum- attacker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi.

The Simba Sports Club player is suspended for the Cape Verde clash after receiving two cautions.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye looks at the available options from the pool of 25 players who entered residential camp at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto, Kampala.

Milton Karisa

Milton Karisa (Mouloudia Club D’Oujda, Morocco):

Milton Karisa is the natural replacement for the suspended Okwi. The Morocco based fast paced right winger who features at Mouloudia Club D’Oujda is looked at the most suited replacement for his directness and speed.

Karisa’s expertise and mastery of the right flank as he takes on the opposition gives him an edge over the rest in the current camp.

Of late, his final ball has improved for the better and the Uganda Cranes’ forwards on the day will greatly utilize the laid ball into the final third.

The former BUL and Vipers’ player has 90 minutes or so to prove that he can easily match Nivaldo Santos, a player featuring at Concordia in Romania as well as Tiago Almeida who plays at Academico Viseu in Portugal.

Moses Waiswa drives the ball during the Uganda Cranes home game against Lesotho (Photo: John Batanudde)

Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sports Club):

Moses Waiswa,a midfielder playing at the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers S is the other option looked at to occupy the void left by Emmanuel Okwi.

First played at the right wing in the home game against Tanzania Taifa Stars, Waiswa is a utility player who has improved for the better in each coming game for the national team.

Unlike Karisa, Waiswa’s first touch and final ball delivery is top notch with the special ability to execute that diagonal long ball to meet the forwards and other intended targets.

Waiswa is an easy match for Hungary based defender Stopira who plays at MOL Vidi Sports Club as well as Fernando Varela of PAOK Football Club in Greece.

Edrisa Lubega passes the ball during the Lesotho game at Namboole (Photo: John Batanudde)

Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria):

In case the technical team goes for a 4-3-3 format of play, a forward player in the mold of SV Ried’s Edrisa Lubega could be called on one of the wings to provide the offensive options alongside Allan Kateregga and Patrick Henry Kaddu.

This could imply that the central midfield would as well be left with three players – Dennis Iguma, Faruku Miya and Khalid Aucho.

Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa):



Allan Kateregga against Burundi

Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga is a stylish left footed wide man who loves to shake off the opposition with lovely body dummies.

The Cape Town City dread-locked midfielder is comfortable on either flanks as a winger, a central midfield player and can execute the damage to the opposition in equal measure.

It will not be surprising therefore that the technical team could come up with the free styled player on the right in the place of suspended Okwi.

Left footers love to thrive on the right as they cut inside to shoot or execute that wall pass.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cranes team is expected to hit full house on Tuesday.

Full Team for Residential camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Back: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)