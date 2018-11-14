AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Full house for Uganda Cranes prior to Cape Verde engagement

Uganda Cranes players through the ball session at Namboole stadium (Photo: FUFA Media)

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

Saturday, 17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: Shs 15,000 (Ordinary), Shs 40,000 (VIP) & Shs 150,000 (VIP)

It is a full house for the Uganda Cranes team at the Kabira Country club hotel in Bukoto, Kampala.

All the 25 players as named by the head coach Sebastien Desabre are in the camp ready for the engagement with Cape Verde this Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, all these players trained at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Team skipper Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundown in South Africa was joined by Al Hilal goalie Jamal Salim among the fresh players in training.

Others included Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco) as well as the striking duo of Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria) and Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt).

In absence of the suspended Emmanuel Okwi, the technical team is weighing options from the pool of players available with Karisa, Kateregga, Miya and Waiswa tipped as potential replacements.



I am glad to have joined the rest of the Uganda Cranes players in training. We are determined to put up the best performance before the home fans. Personally, I come to this game with a scoring touch having scored in my club’s previous game. It is good for me and I will work hard to create and score as well Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga, midfielder Uganda Cranes and Cape Town City

L-R: Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre and defender Murushid Jjuuko (Photo: FUFA Media)

The team training continues on Wednesday through to Thursday before the last session on Friday.

Uganda Cranes only need a point from the remaining two matches against Cape Verde and Tanzania to seal a slot to the 2019 AFCON finals in Cameroon.

For the first time, the AFCON finals will be played in June with an increased number of countries (24) taking part.

Cameroon are the defending champions.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre (Photo: FUFA Media)

Full Team for Residential camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Back: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)