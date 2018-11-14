AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: King Oyo, Buganda Premier call upon fans for Uganda, Cape Verde clash

Buganda Kingdom Prime minister Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga has urged upon the fans to come to Namboole Stadium in huge numbers

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

Saturday, 17th November 2018

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: Shs 15,000 (Ordinary), Shs 40,000 (VIP) & Shs 150,000 (VIP)

The King of Tooro Kingdom Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Rukidi IV as well as the Prime minister of Buganda, Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga have called upon the fans when Uganda Cranes host the West Africans, Cape Verde this Saturday.

Both leaders have also confirmed their presence when Uganda plays the West Africans in a crucial group L AFCON 2019 qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.



I am happy that the youths are succeeding on the international front through sports. This is in line with my ambassadorial role of fighting HIV/AIDS prevalence amongst the youths. I will be in Namboole to support the Uganda Cranes

Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Rukidi IV, King of Tooro Kingdom

L-R: Rogers Byamukama (FUFA Executive Committee member and chairman of the marketing and Communications committee), Omukama of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV, Delegate Edgar Agaba, a Palace official and former Sc Villa star Allan Papok holding the Uganda Cranes jersey



I know we need a point but Onyango and his teammates should be aiming at winning the match. We have a very good team. We have a dream of making back to back appearances at the AFCON. I would like to invite all fans to the match. I will wear shirt 18 of goalkeeper Denis Onyango on Saturday

Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga

Rogers Byamukama (left) greets King Oyo before presenting him with the treasured Uganda Cranes jersey

Buganda Kingdom Prime minister, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga holds the Uganda Cranes jersey

There is free transport for Uganda Cranes fans with tickets offered by Rift valley train services

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cranes continue with their preparations on Wednesday at Namboole Stadium under the coaches Sebastien Desabre, Mathias Lule, Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach) and trainer Gerome D’Antonio.

Relatedly, the visiting Cape Verde team is expected in the country on Thurday.

Full Team for Residential camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Back: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)