Bright Stars hold Express at the Champions Stadium

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 7):

Tuesday results:

Bright Stars 1-1 Express

Express Mbarara City 1-0 BUL

BUL Kirinya-Jinja S.S 0-0 Maroons

Bright Stars players congratulate Brian Kayanja (R) after scoring against Express

Bright Stars Football Club held Express FC to a one all draw during match day seven of the Uganda Premier League at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe on Tuesday

Two first half goals told the full-time story line in bold after 90 minutes in a game well attended by the visiting side.

The visitors took the lead through Eric Kambale as early as the 10th minute before the hosts equalized off a fierce shot by Brian Kayanja 29 minutes later.

Earlier, it was the home team that expressed the intent to create havoc.

Express goalkeeper Tonny Kyameera, starting ahead of Mathias Muwanga who is with the Uganda U-23 team was quicker off the line to parry away a curling corner kick from Dan Birikwalira inside the opening five minutes.

Bright Stars skipper Nelson Senkatuka shot over the bar in the 7th minute from close range as

The Red Eagles took the lead on 10 minutes through Eric Kambale who finished Ibrahim Kayiwa’s delivery from the left after beating right back Andrew Kaggwa with ease.

Eric Kambale

A few moments upon restart of play, Kayanja nearly equalized for the home team but goalie Kyameera reacted with a quick reflex and Senkatuka miss-kicked the rebound.

Kaggwa became the first player by FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat to be cautioned for a foul on Kambale on the left flank in the 13th minute.

In the 19th minute, Express had a penalty appeal turned down after Badr Nsubuga was seemingly whistled on the ground by Farouk Katongole.

Mahad Kisekka had a low drive shot from 20 yards well tamed by goalkeeper Kyamera in the 23rd minute.

In the next two minutes, Kambale set up Kayiwa who perfectly chest controlled but was let down by the final execution towards goal.

A minute to the half hour mark, Bright Stars skipper Nelson Senkatuka had a weak shot off the left foot and goalkeeper Kyamera was well positioned with a routine save.

Two Express players Michael Birungi and left back Dissan Galiwango got cautioned in quick succession on the opening half hour and five minutes later.

Brian Kayanja found the equalizer for the side, a venomous shot from 20 yards against the run of play following a quick counter attack when Mahad Kiseka intercepted a Davis Mayanja through ball near the half way mark.

At the restart of play, Express was forced into an unplanned change.

Goalkeeper Kyamera limped out for Ronald Mutebi, who incidentally was facing his former club.

Mutebi started strongly with good command as he guided the team despite the numerous attacks from the home team who missed the services of their head coach Fred Kajoba (in camp with the Uganda Cranes).

Bright Stars called off Mahad Kiseka for Methodius Jjungu 10 minutes into the second half.

The Stars’ left back Enock Walusimbi was cautioned for a careless tackle to Birungi in the 56th minute.

John Kokas Opejo replaced the already booked Kaggwa after 60 minutes as a precaution.

Express’ Pius Mbidde also got cautioned by FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla on 67 minutes before Birungi’s yellow card two minutes later.

Birungi missed target from close range after shooting directly inside the goal area on 77 minutes, a chance that would have put the game to bed.

With five minutes to the end of the game, Bright Stars pulled off Henry Kiwanuka for one of the club’s founding player Rajab Kakooza.

Two minutes later, Express ushered in Joel Male for Birungi in the final change of the day.

Brian Kayanja in celebration after finding the equalizer for Bright Stars

Kayanja would have scored the winner for Bright Stars but his shot from distance missed target by inches.

At the end of the evening, the two clubs had shared the spoils. A point elevated Bright Stars to second place on the 16 team log with 15 points, one less of Mbarara City.

Kefa Kisala’s Red Eagles get to 6th with 13 points off 8 matches.

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI:

Hamza Muwonge (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa (60’ Kokas Opejo), Enock Walusimbi, Innocent Assimwe, Farouk Katongole, Augustine Kacancu, Henry Kiwanuka (85’ Rajab Kakooza), Mahad Kiseka (54’ Methodius Jungu), Nelson Senkatuka (Captain), Brian Kayanja, Dan Birikwalira

Subs Not Used:

Simon Tamale (G.K), Martin Kizza, Juma Katende, Alfred Onek

Express XI:

Tony Kyamera (46’ Ronald Mutebi), Charles Musoke, Dissan Galiwango, Shafic Kakeeto, Julius Ntambi (Captain), Pius Mbidde, Michael Birungi (87’ Joel Male), Davis Mayanja, Eric Kambale, Badr Nsubuga, Ibrahim Kayiwa

Subs Not Used:

Charles Lubega, Nasir Mbabali, Lawrence Kigonya, Billy Nkata

Match Officials: