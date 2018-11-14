Futsal Super league: Free scoring Yeak Kabowa United face second placed Parakeets | Match day 3

Futsal action of the 2018/19 league on match day two

2018/19 Futsal Super League:

Match Day 3 Games (Thursday, 15th November 2018):

*At the International Futsal Courts, Mengo

Following a two weeks’ break, the Futsal Super league returns with seven games on match day three at the International Futsal Courts in Kisenyi – Mengo, Kampala on Thursday, 15th November 2018.

Free scoring Yeak Kabowa, one side that has scored the most goals of all the 14 clubs will be taking on on-form Parakeets in one of the matches of the menu.

Enock Ssebagala, Ronald Nsamba and Shafic Avemah all of whom have scored three goals apiece for Yeak Kabowa will be the key pillars for the side that fell 8-6 in the last outing to Park on match day two.

Parakeets defeated Kabowa United 3-1 on the last showing and will look to the magic legs of Borris Onegi and Arafat Ssentongo for the much needed inspiration.

Futsal action on match day two of the 2018-2019 Fustal Super League at the International Futsal Courts, Mengo

Table leaders Crown who got a walk over Elephants during match day two, face Kabowa United

In Mohad Mohamud and Abdfatah Ahmed two players that have scored four goals between themselves, Crown has potential match winners.

The other games will witness Mengo City take on Park, Equator will play Elephants.

The defending champions Dream will be against Bajim.

Meanwhile, Nomad entertains Kisubi based Aidenal. Aidenal beat Yap Stars 4-3 in the last game with Geofrey Kawuki on target once and Ronald Ssonko netting a hat-trick.

Typhoons will play Yap Stars in the final game on the night.

Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) chairman Hamza Jjunju expects good competitive games on the evening;

We had a two week’s break but now we are back on high gear. I expect good competition between the clubs since the players are more rested and thirty for action. I urge the fans to come up in big numbers Hamza Jjunju, Futsal Association Uganda chairman

The Futsal league is held every Thursday night.

Match Day 2 Results:

Yeak Kabowa 6-8 Park

Aidenal 4-3 Yap Stars

Crown 3-0 Elephants

Bajim 3-2 Equator

Dream 3-4 Mengo City

Top scorers: