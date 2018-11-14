Kepher Walubi pleased with season paybacks

Kepher Walubi during the Mbale Rally Super Special at Mbale Municipal Stadium

Kepher Walubi says he can take all positives from what was a testing season this year.

Walubi and co-driver Anthony Mugambwa finished second overall during the final round of the 2018 National Rally Championship in Mbale last weekend.

It was their third podium position this season.

“I went to Mbale just to have fun since I was already off the title chase. I was driving smart not to break anything. But on day two, I was forced to push harder so that I finish in a good position,” said Walubi.

Walubi was among this year’s title contenders but saw his chance go with a roll in NRC5, the Pearl rally. He would then miss the next championship event in Hoima.

“I had a chance to the title. If I thought twice on missing Hoima rally, then maybe I would take the title fight to the finale.

“Pearl rally too was our downfall. But mistakes are always the best teacher. We shall build on that next season. It was a great season for us regardless,” he added.

Kepher Walubi

Walubi managed three second place finishes; in Jinja, Fort Portal and Mbale. He finished seventh in the opening round of the season in Mbarara.

Persistence and better preparation will be Walubi’s focus next year.

“Susan Muwonge won the championship because she was persistent and well prepared in each event. That is the trend we shall take as well.

“My car (Evo X) has really made me proud this season. We are not planning to change as we have not done sixth percent of what it can do,” said Walubi.