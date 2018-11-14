Mucurezi: The best is yet to come at Mbarara City Football Club

Paul Mucureei shields the ball away from KCCA’s Lawrence Bukenya during the goal-less stalemate at Lugogo

It is the vivid plain truth, Mbarara City Football Club iscurrently aloft the rest of the 15 other clubs on the 2018/19 Uganda Premier Leaguetable standings.

With 16 points from 8 matches, the Top Bet sponsored WesternUganda based club finds themselves in an unfamiliar territory, a confine with prestige at stake but overnight pressure might distort or empower you in equal measure.

Mbarara City out-muscled another on colour team BUL 1-0 at the re-greened Kakyeka Stadium to claim top spot status, the first in the club history since being promoted to top flight football at the advent of the 2017/18 season.

The key pillar to accomplishing this feat, has been the entire team that has players, technical arm led by former Uganda Cranes legendary midfielder Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, administrative wing spur headed by the director himself Honourable Mwine Mpaka and the fans.

Paul Mucureezi scored the winning goal against SC Villa and BUL

To the club’s record signing, Paul “Mucu” Mucurezi, tormentor of BUL on that wet Kakyeka turf, it has been a well-staged collective effort from fans, players and technical staff.

The former KCCA player, a graduate from Uganda Christian University (UCU) notes;



I feel great because the win against BUL was our first home game at Kakyeeka Stadium. We would not disappoint our fans and special thanks to the boys (players) and the technical staff for the big fight. Paul “Mucu” Mucurezi, record signing at Mbarara City F.C

Paul “Mucu” Mucurezi played at CHAN 2018 in Morocco

After scoring against Sports Club Villa at their foster home in Kavumba, Mucureezi has maintained his goal scoring touch with the second, coming up against a stubborn entity, BUL.

With two goals and a massive five assists to his name, Mucureezi, scorer of four goals as a person in a single match for Uganda Cranes feels they are yet to reach their targets as a team and individual players.



Fine, we are top of the table and everyone is happy but sincerely, the best is yet to come. Mucurezi

Top Bet sponsored Mbarara City Football Club

Mbarara City is a point better than second placed Bright Stars on the 16 team log.

They are just a point better of third and fourth placed Vipers and KCCA who both have an identical 15 points.

The Ankole Lions travel to Lugogo to face Police on Friday, 30th November 2018 in their next league duel.