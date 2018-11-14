Same old tale as 2018 CECAFA senior challenge is adjourned

Nicholas Wadada in action against South Sudan during the 2017 CECAFA tourney

For the umpteenth time, the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior challenge cup tournament will not take place this year.

The development was sadly confirmed by the CECAFA Secretary general Nicholas Musonye, for failure to secure its host on a short notice after Kenya pulled out at the 11th hour.



It is not possible to have the tournament played this year. We have tried our best to secure a new host but none is willing to. And also it will not be possible since the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will be played in the same period. We have moved to cancel the same and will try to stage the tournament next year. CECAFA Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye

Nicholas Musonye, CECAFA General Secretary

Africa’s oldest football competition has been irregular since inception in 1926.

The tourney was also not held in 1986, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2014, 2016 and now lately 2018.

Kenya, the defending champions had been granted the hosting rights but turned down the opportunity two months ago citing limited funds among other logistical issues.

Uganda remains the most successful country in this tournament having won the event a record 14 times.

Kenya has 7 titles, Ethiopia (4), Sudan (3), Tanzania (3), Malawi (3), Zambia (2), while Zimbabwe, Zanzibar and Rwanda each has one title apiece.

On a rather an encouraging note, the CECAFA U-20 championship for the year 2018 will take place in Uganda with one of the suggested venues as the Pece Stadium in Gulu, Northern Uganda.

Frank Kalanda in action against Ethiopia during the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup

The CECAFA region accommodates 10 CAF member associations of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan as well as the horn of Africa countries; Eritrea, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

In most cases, Zanzibar takes part as an independent member.

Each, depending on the availability of financial resources, there is a member state invited from the rest of Africa.

Previous Winners: