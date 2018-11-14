She Cranes start preps for international series against England

Vitality Netball International Series

Tuesday, November 27: England Roses vs. Uganda She Cranes – Echo Arena, Liverpool

The Uganda She Cranes have started preparations for the three-match Vitality Netball International Series against England Roses later this month.

After the conclusion of the league last weekend, the ladies started training on Tuesday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Thirteen players attended the first training led by assistant captain Lillian Ajio. The others who attended are first team regulars Stella Nanfuka, Rachael Nanyonga, Ruth Meeme and Halima Nakacwa.

Stella Oyela, Florence Adonia, Joan Nampungu, Muhayimina Namuwaya, Desire Birungi, Betty Kizza, Fauzia Nakibuule and Jesca Achan were also in attendance.

Only Mary Nubba, Zamu Seera, and Shafie Nalwanja missed the first session.

Meanwhile team captain Peace Proscovia who was officially unveiled at her new club Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia on Tuesday will join the team in England.

The first game of the series will be played on November 27 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool – home of the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The series promises to be a challenging, physical and closely-fought affair as the two teams prepare for next year’s World Cup.

It will be Uganda’s first international series.

She Cranes Squad: Peace Proscovia (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Lilian Ajio (Prison), Stella Nanfuka (Prison), Stella Oyela (Prison), Rachael Nanyonga (NIC), Ruth Meeme (NIC), Halima Nakachwa (Prison), Florence Adonia (NIC), Joan Nampungu (NIC), Muhayimina Namuwaya (NIC), Desire Birungi (NIC), Betty Kizza (NIC), Fauzia Nakibuule (KCCA), Jesica Achan (Prison), Mary Nubba (NIC), Zamu Seera (NIC), Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA)