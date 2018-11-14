UCU Doves dare Nemostars in Volleyball Playoffs Finals

Women: Ndejje vs. Nkumba – 6:00 pm

Men: UCU Doves vs Nemostars – 8:00 pm

George Aporu will lead Nemostars attack

UCU Doves have been the surprise pack of the 2018 National Volleyball season.

The Doves dropped just a couple of games during the normal season and swept Ndejje in the playoff semifinals.

The university side face defending champions Nemostars in search of their maiden league title and it doesn’t get any tougher for Nason Bwesigye’s charges whose semifinal clash unexpectedly seemed like a walk in the park.

Last year, the two sides met in the semifinals and eventual league champions Nemostars won the best-of-three semifinal series 2-1.

UCU won the National Clubs Championship when they defeated Sport-S in Nkumba. The Mukono based side also played in several finals of open tournaments, winning the Nkumba and their own UCU Open.

Having defeated Nemostars in both regular season meetings, UCU will feel they have what it takes to dethrone Andrew Okapis’ men who seem to get better in the playoffs.

Tom Amou returned just in time to relieve team captain George Aporu of all the attacking burden. The duo along with Fahad Zungu ripped through Sport-S net defense, and will certainly carry the same form starting with Game 1 tonight.

Meanwhile, UCU’s captain John Okurut and his sibling Elias Isiagi as well as

Jonathan Tumukunde are expected to carry the side with Isaac Omongin, Vincent Odeke and Johnson Rukundo giving the necessary back up.

In the women’s finals, favourites Nkumba play Ndejje in the first game of the evening.