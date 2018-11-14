Uganda Kobs earn hard fought slim win over South Sudan | AFCON U-23 Qualifiers

Uganda Kobs players joins Mustafa Kizza (shirt 12) in celebration of the lone goal (Photo: John Batanudde)

AFCON U-23 Qualifiers (1st Leg):

Uganda Kobs 1-0 South Sudan

The Uganda U-23 national team (U-23) smiled to a hard fought slim 1-0 over South Sudan during the opening leg of the AFCON U-23 qualifiers played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Mustapha Kizza beat goalkeeper Ramadan John Mayik Diing off a penalty shot in the very last minute of the well-attended game.

Kizza confidently struck the match winner after a penalty awarded by Egyptian FIFA Referee Ahmed El Ghandour following a foul on Vipers’ Steven Desse Mukwala by the goalie Mayik.

Before the goal, Uganda Kobs seemed the more desperate with countless attacks and the hosts defended in numbers and relied on that quick counter attack strategy.

Uganda Kobs’ defender Bashir Asiku (right) blocks Makueth Wol (Photo: John Batanudde)

Earlier in the opening stanza of the game, Kirinya-Jinja S.S goal machine Joel Madondo exhibited good runs on and off the ball, earning more fouls on the edge of the opposition goal area but the free kicks execution left a lot to be desired.

South Sudan’s Daniel Samuel Solong Peter became the first player to be cautioned for bringing down the Uganda Kobs’ skipper Musitafa Mujjuzi in the 27th minute.

Julius Poloto shook off a knock following a first half collision with South Sudanese defender Tutu Awach Tong Kuwer.

Poloto immediately got involved; playing a decent wall pass with Allan Okello but the South Sudanese committed a foul once again that Uganda put to waste.

South Sudan defender Awach Tutu Tong crest fallen after the game (Photo: John Batanudde)

On the half hour mark, Shafik Kagimu had attempt from close range off an acute angle on the right wing.

The visitors’ first attempt at goal came 33 minutes into the game.

Mbarara City towering striker Makeuth Wol Akeen Nguet had a weak shoot from 30 yards easily collected by Proline goalkeeper Saidi Keni who was largely on holiday.

Emmanuel Ladu Lukudu also had a similar shot with his weaker left foot two minutes later.

Poloto crowned the host’s disappointing half with a poorly taken free-kick 30 yards from goal.

Upon restart, Poloto found himself all alone on the far right wing. His cut back was easily tamed by goalkeeper Ramadan Diing.

Mustafa Kizza shields the ball away from South Sudan forward Wol (Photo: John Batanudde)

Uganda made the first change on the day. Musitafa Mujjuzi paved way for Joseph Junior Ssemujju 10 minutes into the second half.

The change meant that Uganda would employ a three-man defence line pushing numbers upfront.

Samuel Lukudu Edward paved way for Peter Antony Okech in the visitor’s first change of the game after 63 minutes.

Guest list had the FUFA President Moses Magogo (third from left) and State minister for East African affairs Julius Wandera Maganda (second left). Photo: John Batanudde

Kagimu nearly scored with a distant shot on 72 minutes following clever inter-play between Okello, Mukwala and Poloto.

Uganda Kobs technical team made the second change on the evening.

Vipers’ Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde replaced Madondo after 65 minutes as the technical team of Wasswa Bbosa and Charles Ayiekho Lukula sought for quick answers up front.

The South Sudanese remained so and would in fact have won the day had Wol carried the goal scoring boots.

Kobs goalie Saidi Keni saved with a direct shot from the lanky South Sudanese forward.

As the game looked destined for a barren draw, Uganda Kobs intensified the raids towards the opposition.

Okello and Poloto shot from distance before the visiting goalkeeper Mayik brought down Mukwala in the area.

At first, Okello held the ball before Kizza took over to convert from 12 yards.

1-0 it ended to give Uganda Kobs the early advantage ahead of Tuesday’s return leg at the Juba Stadium.

The winner on aggregate will face Tunisia at the next stage of the qualifiers.

Uganda Kobs team that started against South Sudan U-23 (Photo: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Kobs XI:

Saidi Keni (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Mustafa Kizza, Bashir Asiku, Musitafa Mujjuzi (55’ Joseph Junior Ssemujju), Lawrence Bukenya, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Joel Madondo (65’ Ezekiel Duncan Sseninde), Steven Dese Mukwala

Subs Not Used:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Trevor Mugabi Ssemakula, Ronald Kigongo, Rashid Toha, David Owori

South Sudan U-23 team that faced Uganda Kobs in Kampala. Photo: John Batanudde

South Sudan XI:

Ramadan John Mayik Diing (G.K), Tutu Awach Tong Kuwer, Samuel Lukudu Edward (62’ Peter Antony Okech Out), Dominic Angilo Kornelio Aroma, Daniel Samuel Solong Peter, Makueth Wol Akeen Nguet, John Koul Chol (Captain), Paul Pal Puk, Nelson Mandela John, Lam Chan Buay, Emmanuel Ladu Lakudu (75’ Peter Michael Taku)

Subs Not Used:

James Stephen (G.K), Emmanuel Langbell, Obane Along Achiwil, Joseph Kuch Nyuar Atak, Morris Paul Akok

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Ahmed El Ghandour (Egypt)

: Ahmed El Ghandour (Egypt) 1 st Assistant Referee : Youssef Wahid Youssef Elbosaty (Egypt)

: Youssef Wahid Youssef Elbosaty (Egypt) 2 nd Assistant Referee : Hany Abdelfattah Mahmoud Elsnadidy (Egypt)

: Hany Abdelfattah Mahmoud Elsnadidy (Egypt) Fourth Official : Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour (Egypt)

: Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour (Egypt) Commissioner: Ahmed Iddi Mgoyi (Tanzania)

Wasswa Bbosa, coach U-23 Uganda Kobs talks to the media after the game. PHOTO: John Batanudde

I am happy that we won the game ahead of the return leg. At first, the players were confident that we could win. Players had that in mind. We gave a good fight as the game moved on. Wasswa Bbosa, head coach Uganda Kobs

South Sudan flag. (Photo: John Batanudde)

Uganda National flag (Photo: John Batanudde)

Photos journalists prior to kick off at Lugogo. (Photo: John Batanudde)