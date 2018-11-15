Bbosa admits there was complacency in Kobs team

Wasswa Bbosa, Uganda Kobs coach

Uganda Kobs coach Wasswa Bbosa admitted that his players’ complacency is the reason they struggled to beat South Sudan in the 2019 Afcon U-23 qualifiers.

The Kobs needed a late goal from Mustafa Kizza to earn a slim advantage ahead of the return leg due in Juba next week.

“I am happy that we won the game,” said Bbosa who also coaches Premier League side, Tooro United.

“The players initially underrated the opposition such that when we stepped up in the second half the opponents had gained belief and were hard to breakdown.

The team failed to put up a decent display on the afternoon despite the quality.

Bbosa is optimistic the boys will complete the job in Juba come next week.

“We are in the lead and the target will be to keep a clean sheet but also look for goals.

The winner between the two sides will face giants Tunisia early next year.